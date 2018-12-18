PFA seals six sweet production units

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed six sweet production units over unhygienic condition and use of substandard material in Southern Punjab on Monday.

The PFA teams checked the cleanliness condition and material being used in sweet production units Bahawalpur, Rajanpur and other cities of South Punjab.

Six sweet production units with unhygienic condition and involved in use of substandard material in manufacturing sweets were sealed during the operation.

Meanwhile, the PFA warned several confecti onaries and sweet production units to improve the hygienic condition and ensure use of quality material.—INP

