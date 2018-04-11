PFA seals seven food outlets

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Tuesday inspected various sites while seven outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements in Rawalpindi area. The Departments spokesman told media that PFA sealed seven outlets including Moon Ice product and Abbasi cold corner while fine of over Rs 300,000 were imposed on several restaurants for not making hygienic environment.

PFA also issued notices to dozens of outlets to improve cleanliness. He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.—APP