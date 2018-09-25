PFA seals restaurant, impose fine on two bread manufacturers

Salim Ahmed

Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry and Punjab Food Authority Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman following a visit to Industrial Estate and Faisal Town sealed a famous restaurant and imposed a heavy fine on two bigwigs of bread manufacturers due to breach the PFA Law.

According to details, PFA has sealed a famous food point (Yasir Broast) over the worst condition of hygiene issue, an abundance of insects and for using poor quality oil for frying purpose. In addition, PFA has raided Sunny Bread and Dawn Bread, located at Industrial Estate and imposed Rs200,000 fine to each. PFA has served warning notice to both factories for bringing improvement within three days, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them. This was informed by Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, Director General, Punjab Food Authority.

He further said that authority imposed a fine of Rs0.2 million to Sunny Bread over failure to maintain the temperature of cold store area, an unhygienic condition of freezers and failed to produce record of filters and water. He added that Dawn Bread was charged with a heavy fine due to improper cleanliness arrangements and over non-complacence with the PFA’s instructions. Apart from that, workers of the factory did not have medical certificates of its workers.

On the occasion, Minister Food said that the purpose of the late-night operation was to check the food safety standards because bread and other bakery items mostly prepare late night. He said that PFA is ready to do work around the clock for the provision of quality and hygiene food in Punjab. He said would be ensured the standard food as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for which concrete steps are being taken in the right directions and there is no delay in this regard.

During the operation, PFA Additional Director General (operations) Rafia Haider, Director Vigilance, Deputy Director Operations, food safety officers and officials of the authority were also present.

Share on: WhatsApp