PFA seals pizza outlet, water filtration company

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams on Wednesday conducted raids on various food points in the provincial metropolis, where at least sealed three food businesses.

On the special directives of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams under the supervision of food safety officers initiated crackdown against adulterators and unhygienic food processing units in nine zones of Lahore. Teams have examined the food quality and food safety measures.

DG PFA said that a team of PFA sealed Purafina Fine Drinking Water, near at Syed Pur Grid Station, for selling non-purified drinking water and using PFA’s logo, over unavailability of RO Plant and to bring rusted machinery in practice. He said that team confiscated 1,100 filled bottles, machinery, and chemical drums during the raid on site. On the orders of Supreme Court, the crackdown of PFA against fake water filtration plants is being continued across Punjab, he added.

In addition, PFA sealed a famous pizza point on MM Alam Road for selling substandard food products. DG said that rancid oil, expired bread, rotten vegetables and substandard spices were being used in the preparation of Pizza.

