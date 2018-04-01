PFA seals pickle factory

City Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority sealed a pickle factory, seized over 1200 kilogram substandard pickle and two food processing units during separate actions in various cities on Saturday.

The Punjab Food Authority team on a tip-off raided a pickle factory in Multan.

During operation, over 1200 kilogram substandard pickle and raw material was seized which was disposed off later.

Meanwhile, two separate actions in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujranwala, the Punjab Food Authority sealed two food processing units over substandard production.