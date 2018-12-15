PFA seals outlets, impose fine

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Friday inspected various sites while five outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media persons that PFA sealed Bismillah Karayana store, Fancy Ravery center,Paracha Karayana store,Mehr traders and Haji Allah Dad traders as their administration failed to maintain the food standards . The teams also imposed fine of Rs 96,000 on various outlets for not making hygienic environment while notices were issued to several outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure provision of hygienic food to the residents.—APP

