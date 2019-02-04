PFA seals outlets, impose fine

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Monday inspected various sites while six outlets were sealed for not making proper cleanliness arrangements.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA sealed New Bakes and sweets,Noor Sawiyan,Gk Pizza Hut,Shining star enterprises,Qaim brayani and Bismillah Karayana store as their administration failed to maintain the food standards .

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 254,200 on various outlets for not making hygienic environment while warning notices were issued to several outlets to improve cleanliness else strict action would be against them, he added.—APP

