PFA seals illegal slaughterhouse, seizes 3600kg emaciated meat

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday conducted a raid and caught the illegal slaughterhouse, where raiding team seized 3600kg emaciated meat and also registered a case against accused involved in this crime.

PFA Additional Director General (operations) Rafia Haider said that raid was conducted on the tip-off of PFA’s meat safety team after one week reki. A special raid was conducted in the area of cattle market (Bakar Mandi). She said that the authority has confiscated 90 maunds germ-infested meat and set ablaze at PEMCO’s furnace. She further said that the team also arrested all accused from the spot and handed over to police while registering a FIR against them. She said that huge quantity of substandard and unhealthy meat had to supply on local butter shops in market. As per the directions of Director General PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal, the crackdown will continue against butchers till the elimination of their bad practices, who involved in such crimes, she mentioned.

On the other hand, the PFA closed another 11 food points and imposed fine worth of Rs415,500 on 39 Food Business Operators (FBOs) during continued its crackdown in other cities of Punjab.

According to details, the teams sealed one soda factory in Mutlan for using chemicals in the preparation of it. In Sargodha, the authority also shut three food businesses including water plant, sweet unit and ice factory due to improper labeling, presence of cigarette buds in production area and unavailability of RO system. In Gujranwala, five food points including grinding unit (chakki), frozen food, BBQ point, Milk shop and one other eatery were sealed for using cosmetic and non-food grade colour, cooking in rust oil, presence of insects and other multiple food hygiene issues. Moreover, the PFA has sealed Salt Processing unit and ice factory in Dera Ghazi Khan over failure to meet the food standards, presence of animals, unavailability of RO system and for failed to provide medical certificates of its workers.

Besides, the PFA issued fine tickets of Rs72,500 on six eateries in Multa, Rs45,000 fine on four shopkeepers in Sargodha, Rs143,000 fine on 14 FBOs in Gujranwala and Rs155,000 fine on 15 food points in DG Khan division for violating provincial food regulations.

The PFA discarded a huge quantity of substandard and poor quality food products during raid including 1600 packs of gutka, 400kg mango base, 20liter adulterated milk, 10 kg each chemical and non-food grade colour, 400kg red pepper, 350kg pepper powder, 700 packets of ice cream, 10kg colored salanty, 30litres beverages, and 100kg adulterated turmeric in a daylong activity.