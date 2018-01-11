PFA seals frozen foods factory

Staff Reporter

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed production unit of famous frozen foods and five other food productions for not being compliant to PFA’s instructions despite several warning notices to them. Following the Director General PFA Noorul Amin Mengal’s directions, PFA’s Food Safety Teams (FSTs) carried out crackdown in the area of Raiwind and Akbari Mandi for examining the food quality and ensure the presence of food safety standards.

According to details, PFA watchdogs raided on frozen foods factory located in the area of Raiwind Road where teams found that no proper mechanism was adopted to dispose of used oil and they failed to meet food standards.

Apart from that, record of water filter change and workers of the unit did not have medical certificates. As well as, Halal Certificate was expired. Separately, food safety teams under the supervision of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) also visited several food points in Akbari Mandi and shuttered down five shops over used non-food grade colour on lentils for colouring it. PFA confiscated 650 kg pulses and grains (chanay), later discarded. DG Noorul Amin Mengal has appealed citizens for not using coloured pulses and it is harmful for consumer health.