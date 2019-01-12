PFA seals four food points, imposes Rs118,000 fine on five eateries

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has closed down four food businesses including two gutka shops, dairy farm and a kitchen of renowned hotel for failing to meet hygiene working environment and selling gutka.

The action was taken against them during held operation on unhygienic food points, processing units and adulterators in the provincial metropolis. According to details, PFA raided United Dairy Farm, located at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, and sealed it due to pathetic condition of premises, for doing a production of frozen dessert in open area, preserving expired packets of Desi Ghee, improper cleanliness arrangements of cold storage and non-compliance of the authority instructions.

A team of PFA also sealed a kitchen of Park Lane Hotel on MM Alam Road for not taking preventative measures to control pests, the presence of cockroaches in chicken and fixing dual expiry dates on products. The team also found expired jelly during a raid.

Moreover, food safety teams sealed Chaudhry Tobacco in Gajjumata and Raju Pan Shop in Mughalpura for selling gutka, doing business without medical certificates and poor personal hygiene.

Share on: WhatsApp