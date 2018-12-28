PFA seals five sites of Gourmet Foods

Salim Ahmed

Following the apex court’s direction, the province-wide inspection drive against Gourmet Foods is being continued from Punjab Food Authority.

The provincial food regulatory body sealed five production units of Gourmet Foods in Faisalabad, Sialkot and Multan city over failure to meet the standards of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said that the competent authority sealed beverages section of Gourmet Five Stars on the charges of printing Halal Logo on bottles but failed to provide its certificate on spot to the team.

The team also discovered stinky environment, improper cleanliness arrangements and rusty filters of syrup room tanks. Gourmet Hajveri Foods, located at Daska Sialkot was shut down by PFA over non-compliance of the authority instructions.

