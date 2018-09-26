The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a renowned fast-food point and imposed fine on another multinational food along Lahore-Islamabad Motorway on Wednesday.
The PFA team taking notice of certain complaints checked the cleanliness arrangement, quality and quantity of the food at food outlets along Lahore-Islamabad motorway.—INP
PFA seals fast-food point
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a renowned fast-food point and imposed fine on another multinational food along Lahore-Islamabad Motorway on Wednesday.