PFA seals fast-food point

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a renowned fast-food point and imposed fine on another multinational food along Lahore-Islamabad Motorway on Wednesday.
The PFA team taking notice of certain complaints checked the cleanliness arrangement, quality and quantity of the food at food outlets along Lahore-Islamabad motorway.—INP

