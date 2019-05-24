Staff Reporter

Punjab Food Authority, Director General, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman led an operation along with vigilance teams, and unearthed a factory producing fake carbonated drinks of popular brands in Mureedwal near Thokar.

He said that factory was functional undercover in a residence of that area. PFA confiscated more than 5,000 prepared fake soft drinks and 1,000 empty bottles during the raid, later discarded. Meanwhile, a heavy amount of artificial flavours, saccharine, loose colours, fake labels and caps were confiscated on the spot. Moreover, PFA team seized and rooted out two machines, four cylinders, motor and the pressure generating machine.

Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA has registered an FIR against the owner of the factory along with handed accused (worker) over to police after apprehended during the raid. He said that fake bottles were being produced by using dirty water, chemicals, artificial flavours and lose colours.

However, fake carbonated drinks were produced without any authenticity as well as no attestation of chemical being used. DG PFA said these fake carbonated used to sell in rural areas, bus stands and small foods points.

He exclaimed that PFA’s vigilance cell watchdogged the supply towards small food points and unearthed that factory. He also expressed that the Punjab Food Authority is self-determined and aimed at eliminating the counterfeits and adulteration mafia according to the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Punjab Food Authority would check every small food worker as well as the biggest. Adulteration and forgery would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.