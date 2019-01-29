PFA seals factory producing bottles after reprocessing rusty plastic

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) under the supervision of Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman raided US Plastic Industry located at Band Road, and sealed it, on the charges of preparing empty bottles for beverages after reprocessing non-food grade and polluted bottles.

Muhammad Usman said that the raid was conducted on the tipoff of PFA Vigilance Cell on the site and caught red-handed. The authority has seized 2000 prepared bottles, 950kg plastic resins, 600kg crushed flakes and 2500kg preform of bottles within the premises. He said that plastic bottles were being prepared after crushing used bottles and their caps. He further said that wasted bottles were purchased from different scrap shops at a fairly cheap price, however, bringing into practice after recycling.

Manufacturers can use only food grade plastic for the preparation of plastic bottles, he said and added that the use of non-food grade bottle is posing a serious threat to the users’ health while causing fatal diseases. PFA would not allow anyone to play citizens’ live for minting money, DG mentioned.

