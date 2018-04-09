PFA seals factory for producing fake energy drinks

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed a factory over producing fake soft drinks with the label of renewed beverage companies and discarded thousands of litres adulterated drinks during held operation in the area of Ravi.

PFA’s watchdogs under the supervision of Director Vigilance and officials of operations wing conducted raid on the site on the tip-off of vigilance cell and confiscated 4800 ready bottles of drinks and 6000 empty bottles.

PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal said that factory was functional in the bank of the river near to Fazal Park Barahdari to keep safe from authority eye but PFA rooted out the menace of adulteration. While, factory was using chemical, fake and expired flavor in the preparation of bottles which are injurious for consumer health.

He said that PFA has discarded huge quantity of substandard and unhygienic material of beverages on the spot that was being used in the preparation of bottles. PFA has rooted out 3 Gas cylinder, two filing cylinder, pumps, screen, chemical drums and sugar from the site. PFA also foiled an attempt of supply of ready bottles in the market which was ready to go.

Mengal said that PFA vigilance has found out factory through reki of fake bottles supply chain in the market after day and night hard work on it. Authority has also taken bottle supply records in the possession and started an investigation of this matter to withdraw the material from market.