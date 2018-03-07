PFA seals factory, confiscates 10000Kgs adulterated salt, spices

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a spice factory and confiscated around 10000 kilograms adulterated salt and spices from spot during conducted raid in the area of Badami Bagh.

On the tip-off PFA vigilance cell, PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider along with raiding party rushed on the factory and caught red-handed workers to prepare adulterated products. She said that PFA’s watchdogs have seized 400 sacks of different essential commodities like salt and peppers. She further said that around 900kg substandard and unhygienic non-food grade color, artificial sugar (sweetness-mathas) and other adulterated products. Mono Sodium Glutamate (MSG) was also being used in the preparing of spices which is strictly forbidden as per Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2017, she said. ADG Operations added that spices were again packing to change the expiry dates which is criminal act. She said that use of substandard and adulterated food products are injurious to health and citizen should to purchase products from trustworthy place.