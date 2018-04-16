PFA seals factories, food points

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed various factories and sale points over substandard production/sale of food items in various cities on Sunday.

The PFA spokesman said that the Authority sealed a pickle factory in Qadirpur area of Multan and seized over 20,000 kilogram substandard pickle, 1200 kilogram poor quality and impure spices and rotten fruits which were disposed off later.

During an operation in Tollinton market of the provincial capital Lahore, the PFA sealed two poultry centres for poor cleanliness condition and selling unhealthy chicken.

The PFA seized and disposed off 1300 liters poor quality milk from a milk shop. The Authority sealed the shop and disposed off the milk.—INP

Related