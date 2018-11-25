PFA seals eight food outlets

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams have closed down as many as eight food businesses including fish point, restaurant, three chicken shops, bakery and two pan shops.

All food points were sealed over failure to meet hygiene working environment and for violating the rules of PFA Act.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA has sealed Saddique Fish point, located at Scheme Mor, for frying fish in substandard and rancid oil. Food safety team also discovered the worst conduction of the shop during the raid.

Al-Fazal Restaurant was sealed due to poor hygiene, the presence of expired products and over non-compliance with PFA’s instructions.

Further, an enforcement team raided a famous bakery (Rahat Bakery) in Harbanspura and sealed it after recovering expired food items including corn oil, juices, cola and energy drinks. Moreover, provincial food regulatory body shut down two pan shops for selling ‘gutka’ that is injurious to health and causes mouth cancer and other diseases. DG said that the sale of hazardous gutka is strictly banned under the ongoing campaign against it titled “Gutka Free Punjab Mission”.

