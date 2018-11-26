PFA seals eight food outlets

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed eight food outlets for violating rules of the PFA Act.

The PFA sealed a fish point, a restaurant, three chicken shops, a bakery and two paan shops.

PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said the PFA sealed Saddique Fish Point at Scheme Morh for frying fish in substandard and rancid oil. Al-Fazal Restaurant was sealed due to the presence of expired products and over non-compliance with the PFA instructions. The PFA team raided a famous bakery in Harbanspura and sealed it after recovering expired food items, including corn oil, juices, and energy drinks. Moreover, the provincial food regulatory body shut down two paan shops for selling gutka.

The DG said that sale of hazardous gutka was strictly banned under the ongoing campaign against it titled ‘Gutka Free Punjab Mission’.

Share on: WhatsApp