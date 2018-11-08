PFA seals cold storage

Chichawatni

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday raided a private cold storage and recovered 1,70,000 rotten eggs which, it said, are used in manufacturing confectionery items. Director General PFA Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Usman said that on a tip-off, a team of ‘vigilance cell” and officials of the authority conducted a raid at a cold storage in suburbs of Chichawatni.

He said that during operation, 1,70,000 rotten eggs hidden behind the other commodities were recovered but the owner and employees of the cold storage managed to escaped. Muhammad Usman said that these eggs were used in bakery item and also supplied to biscuit manufacturing factories in many parts of Punjab. The PFA sealed the cold storage and registered a case against the owner under Section 22 (1) of the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011.—INP

