PFA seals 9 fat rendering units

Staff Reporter

The provincial food regulatory body carried out a province-wide crackdown and sealed nine fat rendering units for extracting oil from animal wastes and fats, on Monday, told Director General PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman.

According to details, PFA enforcement teams sealed two each in Gujranwala and Faisalabad, three units in Lahore and one each in Multan and Rawalpindi. In Lahore, illegal rendering units were functional in the densely populated area of Yousaf Nagar and Talat Park.

The oil was being prepared from animal wastes and offal which had collected on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

On the directions of Director General PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams have raided on various sites in different cities of Punjab in order to control the sale of harmful oil which is prepared from animal filth.

DG said that oil and ghee were being refilled in the different brands of cooking oil which had to supply on local shops and restaurants. He said that authorized units can sell oil only to Bio Diesel Companies. Such oil becomes a cause of health diseases, he said and adding that PFA would not sit silently till the elimination of such characters and pushes them to corner in order to avoid any health risk in future.

The newly-appointed Director General of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman assumed charge of his office, here on Monday.

The heads of all PFA wings briefed the DG Food Authority regarding their activities.

Muhammad Usman directed all wings to prepare a comprehensive work plan for improving progress of the authority. He said that the PFA would facilitate food business operators at every platform by using the information technology and expanding the circle of its licensing.

The PFA will also enhance the capacity of food testing laboratory and medical screening across Punjab, alongside of operations.

He directed the operations teams to complete the task of collecting samples of water filtration plants within seven days.

He vowed that the PFA would control all food-related issues and eliminate.

Share on: WhatsApp