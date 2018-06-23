PFA seals 7 food points

Multan

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) crackdown on substandard food businesses continued on Friday and teams sealed seven food outlets including three sweet shops, one ice-cream factory, one ice-cream unit and two food points here.

The food safety teams imposed heavy fine of Rs 200,000 on various food points and served notices on several other for improvement.

The crackdown was carried out in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and its adjacent areas. The raiding teams discarded 300-kg unhygienic sweets, 190-litre substandard oil, 754 juices and other poor quality edibles. The PFA has also served warning notices on hundreds of food points during the raids.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Hyderabad that the sale of fictitious cold drinks being prepared in poor hygienic conditions is one of the major causes for seasonal diseases among children during summer.

Eminent paediatrician Dr Salma Shaikh stated this while talking to APP here on Friday. She said the situation aggravates during every summer as hot weather forces people to take drinks‚ which they would have not risked in other seasons.

She said one can find numerous stalls of such drinks in streets, outside schools and colleges, hospitals as well as bus terminals, bazaars, shopping centres and other public places and most of the poor get attracted towards these drinks due to their lower prices. She warned that fictitious and substandard drinks may cause diseases like typhoid‚ hepatitis‚ diarrhea‚ different kinds of infections and tonsillitis.

The ratio of these diseases increased to around 60 percent in summer because of unhygienic food and drinks, she claimed.—APP