PFA seals 3 snack factories

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed three famous snack factories for using expired and rancid oil in preparation of ‘Nimko’ and biscuits in the provincial metropolis on Friday.

A special raid party, under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General (ADG) Operations Rafia Haider, inspected various food units at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Multan Road Industrial Area and Ghaziabad. On the occasion, she was accompanied by Deputy Director Operations (Lahore), Food Safety Officer and other team members.