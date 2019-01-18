PFA seals 16 ‘khoya’ production units

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed 16 ‘khoya’ production units over used of substandard powdered milk during separate actions in different cities of province on Friday.

According to details, the PFA teams conducted operations in Lahore, Sheikhupura and other cities of Punjab. During separate actions 16 units were sealed over use of substandard powdered milk instead of fresh milk in production of ‘khoya’.

Huge quantity of ‘khoya’ manufactured from powdered milk was also seized and after registering cases against the owners of the sealed unity.

