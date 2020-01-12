PFA seals 16 food points, issues notices to 277 FBOs

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday sealed 16 food points and imposed emergency prohibition order on six while carrying out a province-wide operation against sweets shops, desi ghee and khoya production units.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon in Lahore. He said that food safety teams not only closed down the premises but also discarded 1,200kg adulterated food which was confiscated during the daylong operation.

PFA’s enforcement teams have inspected 346 units in Punjab to examine the food quality, hygiene and food safety standards. The authority has penalized 31 food business operators (FBOs) with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 277 eateries out of 346.

The director general said that PFA has sealed the warehouse of Butt Sweets on Nisbat Road for using expired ingredients in the preparation of its products, poor storage system and presence of insects in the production area. The authority also stopped the production of it by imposing an emergency prohibition order over violation of food law.

Irfan Memon said that PFA also took action against khoya units over proved contamination of skimmed milk, vegetable oil and powdered milk in khoya. While, food teams have found adulteration of chemicals and loose colours in banaspati ghee and fake desi ghee.

He said that the use of adulterated food caused several health problems for consumers. He said that PFA will not compromise on the quality of food and will deal with iron hands to violators who will not meet the PFA food standards.