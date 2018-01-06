PFA seals 11 water filtration plants, 29 eateries

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) workers sealed 11 water filtration plants, 29 eateries and served notices on 411 food points during the ongoing crackdown across the Punjab on Friday

PFA Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that water filtration plants were sealed for not implementing the PFA instructions despite serving of warnings and notices. The PFA water safety teams collected over 100 water samples from houses and Wasa filtration plants.

Mengal said that the PFA also discarded around 1,170-kg Banaspati Ghee and 1,600-kg adulterated butter that was being prepared with Banaspati ghee and sealed Sultan Dairy during a raid.

The DG said that the PFA also confiscated a good number of food items that was being supplied in market by fixing fake labels on expired products. The PFA is investigating this matter. He said that food safety team has taken into custody Banaspati ghee, spices, sugar syrup (Sharbat), pickles, vinegar, chocolates and many other products during raid at warehouse.

In Faisalabad, two production units were sealed by the PFA on the account of preparing adulterated ‘khoya’. Action is being taken against the culprits as per law, he said.