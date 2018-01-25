PFA seals 10 wedding halls

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed 10 wedding halls and catering companies over multiple poor food hygiene issues during operation held against them under the supervision of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) in across the Punjab.

Following the PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal’s directions, PFA’s watchdogs have visited 446 wedding halls and issued heavy fine tickets on 46 wedding halls for using unhygienic food ingredients in the preparing of food dishes and not to preserved food in freezers as per PFA law and regulations.

According to details, PFA food safety teams have sealed wedding halls in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Jhelum district. PFA food safety teams have also issued warning notices on 351 catering companies.

DG Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal said that all catering companies were sealed for serving and stale and substandard food in events. He said that a huge quantity of food served in wedding ceremonies that may cause of health diseases for consumers. He said that PFA teams are checking wedding halls and catering companies on daily basis for ensuring the presence of healthy food in wedding ceremonies.