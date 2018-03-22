PFA seales 9 food businesses

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has registered a FIR against Subhan Milk Point in Mughalpura Police Station choice on account of illegal de-sealing a shop without getting permission from authority and selling adulterated milk.

PFA Additional Director General (operations) Rafia Haider said that on the tip-off information of PFA vigilance this raid was conducted and caught red-handed shop selling milk. However, the shop owner was managed to escape from the crime scene.

She further said that PFA has once again sealed shop and confiscated 2000 litres adulterated milk from a spot, later discarded. As well, PFA raiding team has also rooted out machinery including 2 chillers, 1 compressor, and 2 counters.

A few days ago, the shop was sealed for selling chemical contaminated milk which was injurious to health for the consumer.

PFA will take stern action against violators and register a case against them who found involved in de-seal any sealed premises without getting permission, she mentioned.