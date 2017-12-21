PFA, a reliable institution: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday showing his satisfaction over the performance, said the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had become a reliable institution and the authority would be provided funds of Rs 20 billion, if it demanded.

Addressing an “International Convention on Food Safety & Nutrition in Pakistan” organized by the PFA at a hotel, the CM said that PFA’s services for citizen’s health and in providing prevented foods to the people were commendable and it was serving the people in a great manner.

He said the PFA had done a marvellous job in food sector but still it needed to work hard and same spirit was needed in future.

“The Authority has good control on 5-star restaurants but 95 percent masses belonged to middle and lower class should also be given same hygienic foods, therefore, check and balance should be maintained for hawkers and vendors”, he added.

The CM said that good food was the right of every citizen and the PFA would be provided all resources for this noble cause.

“Malaysia, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia have left us behind in food sector, he said and added that it was a big responsibility to provide standard food to nation which would never become true without across the board and revolutionary steps”.

He said, “We have lost much time but a good culture is being developed in our country, and the system can never run without coalescent departments”.

He said that Pakistan had no shortage of resources and funds, as Punjab government itself was building a state of the art kidney and liver hospital worth Rs 20 billion in Lahore and its first Phase would be completed by December 25.

Speaking on politics, Shahbaz said that Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) opposed Orange Line and, due to its litigation, the project which was going to be operationalised on December 25 of this month, people had to suffer a delay of 22 months but he said that soon the people would enjoy its travel.

“PTI did not opposed Orange Line but it opposed the nation and people’s interest, it opposed only in fear of PML-N’s increasing popularity but PML-N would get all seats from Lahore”, he added and said that PTI should abjure of this type of politics.

Punjab Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Rana Mashood, Bilal Yaseen, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Chairman PFA Amir Hayat Haraj, DG PFA Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and a large number of medical experts also attended the convention.