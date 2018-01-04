PFA recovers thousands liters of substandard cooking oil

Rawalpindi

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a recent crackdown has recovered more than two thousand liters of substandard and unhygienic cooking oil and sealed two factories here.

Talking to media, PFA Director Operations North, Bilawal Abro said a production unit was sealed preparing cooking oil from intestines and fats of animals.

He said the prepared oil was being packed in famous cooking oil packages.

According to details, the PFA has confiscated 1,200 liters of poor quality cooking oil, 700 kg fats and 741 empty packages of famous cooking oil brands in a production unit in Dhoke Syedan.

Meanwhile, the PFA team also sealed a factory in Hazara Colony involved in packing used cooking oil after recycling it.

The production unit was operating as a soap making plant and used to buy old cooking oil from different cities. The second-hand cooking oil was then mixed with the oil extracted from the intestines of animals which was later supplied in the market.

The PFA has impounded 8,270 liters of used cooking oil and a large number of branded cooking oil packaging from the unit.—APP