PFA reaffirms quality of Haleeb after testing by int’l labs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Based on comprehensive tests carried out by 2 independent international food testing laboratories at the behest of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Haleeb’s UHT treated packaged milk was found fully meeting the specified quality standards, thereby negating all baseless rumours of recent months about its quality.

It is to be noted that Haleeb’s packaged milk was tested earlier in the year also on the orders of the Supreme Court and had cleared those tests too, based on which the Supreme Court had declared Haleeb milk fit for human consumption in its March 9, 2017 ruling. At that time the honourable Court had instructed the PFA to conduct another round of tests during the summer period to reconfirm the consistency of quality, and now the results of this second round of tests has reconfirmed the conformity of Haleeb milk to the laid down quality standards.

The PFA had collected the samples of all UHT milk companies from the market and sent these for analysis to 2 independent testing labs, Intertek and SGS laboratories. Both the labs belong to separate international chains of food testing laboratories and their results are accepted globally. The tests of both laboratories have confirmed that Haleeb milk is free from any harmful elements. Haleeb Foods Limited CEO MemoshKhawaja said that the test results of the 2 laboratories engaged by the PFA have reconfirmed that Haleeb’s UHT packaged milk is of high quality and meets all applicable food safety standards.