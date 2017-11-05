PFA pulls up socks against adulterated honey

Staff Reporter

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has pulled up socks against the honey manufacturers and warned to meet the food standards as per PFA rules and regulations. Otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

In this regard, PFA has circulated notice to all honey manufactures under PFA Act 2011 section 2(b) to adopt Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of food and to contact with PFA’s officials till November 9. PFA will collect the honey samples for laboratory test from market in the presence of company’s representatives by following blind-sampling method on Nov 10. Samples will be checked by ISOs and Pakistan Certified Councils certified laboratories.

PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal said that PFA was receiving complaints about the sale of substandard honey in market on which PFA decided to take strict action against adulterators in connection to curb the sale of substandard and unhygienic honey. In this connection, PFA has held several meeting with office-bearer of the Honey manufacturers added that the consumption of honey increased in winter season; however some blacksheeps (adulterators) start to sale sugar syrup (shera) of different unhygienic products in the name of honey by getting advantage of this season.

DG said that we are taking a step towards completing the Healthy Punjab Mission and so far thousands of maunds substandard, adulterated and fake honey has been discarded by PFA in across province.