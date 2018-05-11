PFA launches operation to check water filtration plants in schools

Rawalpindi

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched an operation to inspect water filtration plants in schools including public and private to ensure clean drinking water for the students.

According to a PFA spokesman, the Authority has inspected 189 schools here and the violators of the orders were issued notices with warning of strict action in accordance with the law.

He informed that the schools were given a three months period with April 30 deadline for installation of the filtration plants. Now, operation has been launched and the PFA teams are checking filtration plants.

He said the authority has inspected over 3460 schools across the province while 338 schools were imposed fines and 556 issued warning notices as they did not get installed the plants. The teams will complete inspection and submit a report to PFA Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, he added.

He said heavy fines would be imposed on the schools in case they failed to obey the instructions of the authority, adding the action will be taken in the light of the inspection report.—APP