PFA launches crackdown against milk adulteration

Discards 115,000 liters milk in 36 districts

Staff Reporter

Lahore

To control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday launched vigorous crackdown against milk adulteration and discarded 115000 liters of adulterated milk by erecting screening check on the entry and exist points of 36 districts of Punjab. On the direction of Director General Food Authority Noor ul Amin Mengal, food safety teams under the supervision of Food Safety Officers (FSOs) held screening pickets from Lahore to Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur to Attock by holding crackdown in 144 Tehsils of 36 districts of Punjab simultaneously.

While in Lahore, safety teams have taken milks samples for screening test under the super vision of DG Noor ul Amin Mengal and checked hundreds of milk vehicles for ensuring the vision of ‘Healthy Punjab’ vision of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Pickets were held at Thokar Niaz Baig, Gajju Matta, Sagian, Bhobtiyaa Chowk, Ravi Interchange and other entry points of city for checking milk vehicles, which was being transported for sale in Lahore. While taking action in city 22000 liters tainted milk recovered from dozen of vehicles was also spilt on the spot. According to details, PFA has wasted 10000 liters in Rawalpindi, 730 liters in Jhang, 169 liters in Toba Take Singh, 3010 liters in Gujranwala, 565 liters in Sialkot, 10020 liters in Gujrat, 1085 liters in Bhalpur, 119 liters in Bhawalnagar, 1165 liters in Rahem Yar Khan, 170 liters in Khanawala, 300 liters in Sahiwal, 390 liters in Okara, 550 liters in Sargodha, 75 liters in Chakwal, 170 liters in Dera Ghazi Khan, 350 liters in Liyya, 300 litters in Rajanpur and 63832 liters from another 18 districts of Punjab.

PFA DG Noor ul Amin Mengal said that pasteurizing is one of the only solutions to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration for which PFA is planning to establish Pasteurization plants in collaboration with Punjab Government.

The purpose of the plants is to curb milk adulteration whereas sale of loose milk will be completely banned within time span of five years. Talking to media, he said that these milk suppliers were deserved strict action against their adulteration and PFA will not stop their crackdown against adulterers especially till elimination of their wick practice of milk adulteration.

Mengal said that they are utilizing all resources and taking strict actions against milk adulteration mafia to control of tainted milk. He said that during examining the quality of milk and ensures the healthy and safe milk supply in Punjab, PFA found it to be adulterated with formalin along with urea, water and other goods.