PFA launches crackdown against profiteers

Multan

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed six food outlets and imposed a fine of Rs 217,500 on them over unhygienic conditions, use of unhealthy ingredients for the edibles and kitchens infested with insects.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Director Operations South Punjab Saeed Ahmad Leghari said that the authority closed six food outlets in Multan and its suburban areas.

The teams also imposed Rs 217,500 fine over violation of the PFA rules. Warning notices were also served on various food points for improving cleanliness conditions.

The authority also disposed of substandard juices, carbonated drinks and other items at the eateries.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Special Operational Teams have been directed to take strict action against adulterers particularly during Ramadan and remain in the field at Iftar and Sehr times.

According to a PFA spokesman, the PFA has announced new timing for Ramadan ul Mubarik. The PFA offices would remain open from 8 AM to 2 PM while the PFA teams will work in three shifts including Sehar and Iftar timings.

PFA checking in routine will continue on milksops. Special teams will check milk quality at the time of Sehar and Iftar and the operation would continue without any discrimination, he added. Director General PFA, Noor ul Amen Mengal had directed all the vigilance teams to take strict action against adulterers. Special ‘Meat and Dairy Teams’ will also conduct raids during Ramadan ul Mubarik. The number of teams on the directive of the DG had been raised from two to three, who would work in three shifts. These teams will conduct raids on meat and dairy spots on daily basis.

The teams have also been formed to check the quality and hygienic working environment at the meat and dairy shops and working units. The raiding teams will pay surprise visit to food points, including shops, cold storages, vegetables and fruit markets, production units and factories. Strict action would be taken against the PFA staff in case of any negligence during duty hours, he added.—APP