PFA to launch FM radio stations across Punjab

To provide nutrition information and ctreate awareness among people, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will launch its FM radio across the province.

PFA sources told media on Sunday that at initial stage, three FM radio stations would be launched in Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur. In this connection, the PFA in its recent meeting, approved Rs10.60 million, he added.

In the second phase, more FM radio stations would be launched at all divisional headquarters of the province, he said. The nutrition services through radio in the next few months will help address the food issues and give awareness among society about healthy and unhealthy food, he added.

He said that the radio service will help eliminate unhealthy food and adulteration from the province.