PFA issues SOPs for bottle industry

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority has imposed a ban on the use of non-food grade plastic bottles (prepared through crush) for food products by sharing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for manufacturers. It is compulsory for plastic bottle manufactures to mention on non-food grade bottles “This is not for the use of food commodities”.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that food grade preform can be used for food products, while non-food grade is not suitable for this purpose. He said that it is compulsory for manufacturers to keep the record of raw material (preform) and non-food grade bottles which produced through crushing procedure. He said that PFA will take province-wide action against substandard and harmful plastic bottle manufacturers.

DG said that PFA has prepared a strategy to unearth plastic bottle manufacturing factories which are doing work by violating the law.

He added that PFA has constituted special teams under the supervision of PFA Director Vigilance for taking action against factories which usually work.

Share on: WhatsApp