PFA initiates crackdown against powder milk

City Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken action against powder milk formula which are being sold openly violating the import and marketing rules of the country.

On the direction of the DG of the PFA Noorul Ameen Mengal, teams of the authority inspected around 3,870 medical stores and other shops in the province and restricted the sale of powder milk by the name of infant formula of different brands.

The teams also recovered 60,000 packs of brands.

The PFA spokesman while talking to the media said that these brands of infant milk formulas were being sold violating the import and marketing rules imposed in the country.

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a milk shop and disposed-off 280litres adulterated milk during paid a surprise visit on Zaman Milk Unit in the area of Kacha Jail Road here on Thursday.

An operation was conducted under the supervision of Director Vigilance and Deputy Director Operations along with food dairy team on the unit. According to detail, team has taken into custody around 280 litres adulterated milk and 15kg yogurt which spilt on the spot due to low lactometer reading (LR) and presence of water and chemical in milk during milk samples testing which conducted on the spot. As well as, blue drums were being used for milk storage.

In other activities, food safety teams carried out an operation against unhealthy eateries and punished several Food Business Operators by issuing heavy fine tickets to them for not compliance PFA’s instructions. Food safety teams have discarded number of expired and poor quality food by taking into possession from different food points across the city. PFA has served improvement and warning notice to dozen of food points during operation.

PFA is fully committed to ensure hygiene food in Punjab as per “Healthy Punjab” mission under its slogan “From Farm to Fork”. While crackdown will continue till the elimination of adulterates and ensure the availability and supply of healthy food in Punjab.