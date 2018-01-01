PFA impounds truck with 2300ltr substandard cooking oil

Staff Reporter

The Punjab food authority impounded a truck with over two thousands litres of substandard cooking oil and arrested two here on Sunday.

Additional Director General (ADG) PFA, on tip-off from vigilance cell, the PFA team stopped a truck at Thokar Niaz Baig.

During search of the truck 2300 litres of substandard cooking manufactured in a unit of Gujrat and being transported to Lahore was recovered.

The PFA team impounded the truck along with the recovered substandard cooking oil and arrested two culprits on board.

The PFA also initiated action against the unit where the substandard cooking oil was manufactured.

Moreover, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) banned manufacturing and sale of tart (Chorun) which is normally favourite among kids.

The ban has been imposed on the recommendation of scientific panel. In a statement issued here, Director General PFA Noorul Amin Mengal informed that it was made of Tartaric Acid which resulted in Stomach diseases besides Ulcer.

He stated that tart had very harmful effects for children, adding that it had been banned across Punjab with immediate effect under PFA 2011 Act.

The owners of this business have been advised to wrap it up, otherwise, strict action would be initiated against them.

Loss of appetite and stomach related diseases are common among children owing to tart.