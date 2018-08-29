PFA imposes fine on 12 food businesses

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday sealed two food businesses including a canteen and a fast food point and imposed Rs 121,000 fine on 12 food business operators.

According to details, the PFA enforcement team raided Jallo Park’s canteen and sealed it for providing poor quality food to customers and failing to produce medical certificates of its workers.

The team also found pests, open dustbins, improper cleanliness arrangements and expired carbonated drinks at the canteen.

A team of PFA also closed Java BBQ and Shawarma Points due to presence of washroom in kitchen, stinky environment and for using rusty vessels and cosmetic colours.

Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical certificates.

The PFA also served warning notices on 89 food points.—APP

