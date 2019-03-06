PFA holds awareness camp for celiac patients

Staff Reporter

Punjab Food Authority has arranged an awareness camp on “Gluten-free Food” in collaboration with the Gastroenterology Department of Children Hospital here on Tuesday. Nutrition experts have given consultancy to more than 300 patients’ parents concerning choose of best diet in celiac disease for their loved ones.

A team of nutritionists has shared the recipe of gluten-free flour with mothers of affected children. The team also distributed gluten-free based brochures and pamphlets among people made specifically for celiac’s patients looking to provide the best nutrition choices for them. As well as, PFA has arranged a drawing and painting competition for children affected by the celiac disease.

PFA Director General retired Captain Muhammad Usman was the chief guest. The director general has distributed gluten-free biscuits, cake rusk and sandwiches among children and expressed their best wishes for them. Meanwhile, Children Hospital Dean Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, Medical Director Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem and Prof. Dr. Huma Arshad Cheema were also present during the visit of director general.

On the occasion, Muhammad Usman has directed officials to conduct sampling of all gluten-free products and brands. He said that PFA will also test the samples of gluten-free food in the PFA Lab. The director general also directed extend the duration of awareness camp from one day to two days. He said that this decision has been taken after witnessing the keen interest of visitors and patients in camps. He added that PFA will check the special food that usually manufactured for specific patients along with essential commodities.

Prof Dr. Masood Sadiq and Prof. Dr. Huma said that celiac disease is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. They have appreciated PFA for efficiently working for patients suffering from specific diseases.

Share on: WhatsApp