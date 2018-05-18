PFA forms special ‘Meat, Dairy Teams’

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday said that special ‘Meat and Dairy Teams’ will conduct raids during the month of Ramazan.

PFA sources told media that on the directions of Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the number of teams had been raised from two to three, who would work in three shifts, during Sehar and Iftar.

These teams will conduct raids on meat and dairy spots on daily basis, the sources added. The teams have been formed to maintain the quality and hygienic working environment at the meat and dairy shops and working units.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention here that Food Safety Officers of the PFA had been conducting raids on ice-factories in the province, to ensure provision of quality ice. Commissioner Sargodha Nadeem Mehboob visited various Ramazan bazaars here on Thursday and directed the administration for providing air-coolers there to facilitate the visitors.