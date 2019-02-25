PFA disposes off tainted milk

Salim Ahmed

Following directions of Punjab Food Authority Director General retired Captain Muhammad Usman, dairy safety teams under the supervision of veterinary experts and other officials continued conducting the operation against milk adulterators in Punjab.

Muhammad Usman said that the action is being taken upon the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding control the wicked practice of milk adulteration. He said that food authority overall inspected 1,723 milk vehicles by placing screening checks on the entry and exit points of 36 districts.

