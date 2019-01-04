PFA disposes of 197,222 litres caffeinated drinks

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 524,000 bottles and cans of caffeinated drinks that were selling in the name of energy drinks in market.

As many as 197,222 litres drink was disposed of over failure to meet the standards of the provincial food regulations while holding operation against it in Punjab here on Thursday.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that food safety teams visited a total of 945 food sites in a daylong operation including 203 food businesses in Lahore Zone, 415 in Rawalpindi Zone and 327 sites in Multan Zone.

He informed that PFA Sialkot Team shut down King Beverage Factory (producing Powerful Drink) for violating the rules of PFA Act. He said that teams have sealed the factory on account of producing drinks on 450ppm caffeine level instead of 200ppm.

However, the excessive quantity of caffeine (more than 200ppm) adversely affecting the human nervous system and causes blood pressure, insomnia, cardiac, obesity, hypertension, borne and other diseases.

DG Muhammad Usman further said that if caffeine content is more than 100 ppm it must be declared on label as “Highly caffeinated Drink”. PFA had imposed a ban to write word “Energy” on stimulating/caffeinated drinks and eight months business adjustment time given to them for meeting the required standards of PFA regulations.

He said that it is a responsibility of PFA to provide the right information to people along with ensuring the provision of healthy and quality food.

PFA will not allow anyone for selling harmful products which are being sold in the market.

