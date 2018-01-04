PFA directs traders to stamp expiry date on eggs

Rawalpindi

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has directed the egg suppliers and retailers to stamp expiry on eggs else action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

According to a PFA spokesman here on Wednesday, notification to instruct the retailers to store eggs properly under suitable temperature with best before date marked on every piece had been issued.

He said, though, the suppliers and retailers had been given a quality adjustment time but, warned that no one would be spared and they would be imposed fines.

The warning includes that the egg dealers should mention expiry dates and keep eggs in a dry place packed in proper trays and boxes. The egg should be clean and unbroken.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authority earlier had discarded a large amount of rotten eggs in different parts of the province.

Talking to APP, Director Poultry Research Institute, Dr. Abdur Rehman told that the table eggs used commonly could be stored for maximum two months at moderate temperature.

He said if the table egg’s shell was cracked and unclean it would develop infection whereas it could rot within fifteen days. The poultry farm owners and egg producers are well aware of these facts, he added.

A market survey revealed that most of the retailers in the city are not paying attention to authority’s notification. Most of the shopkeepers are also selling broken eggs at low prices which could cause serious health issues among the users.—APP