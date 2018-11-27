PFA directed to take action against salt factories

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed here Tuesday directed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to seal salt manufacturing plants for not preparing iodized salt. Chairing a meeting of nutritional requirement, she directed the PFA to impose a ban on the sale of unbranded salt, adding that salt ingredients, expiry and manufacturing dates should be mentioned on the packets. The DC also asked the officials concerned to conduct a survey for diagnostic of poor iodine in human.

The meeting was informed that 150 to 200 micro gram iodine was required daily in the human body for healthy life and countering diseases. It was further informed that usage of Iodine across the district has been increased to 68 percent and total 1111 metric ton Iodine was also demanded here. The district was producing 623 metric ton salt and remaining 552 Ton was being received from other cities. A total of 51 salt manufacturing plants were operational here, out of which, 41 have been issued licenses while cases of other plants were also being considered.

