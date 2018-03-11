PFA continues drive to check school canteens

Staff Reporter

A special drive was carried out province-wide in order to ensure the implementation of “Punjab Food Authority Educational Instructions Food Standards Regulation” in public and private school from PFA here on Saturday.

Food Safety Teams (FSTs) led by respective area Food Safety Officer (FSO) inspected 464 schools canteen and ensure the ban on the sale of carbonated drinks and Choran (A flavoured, chemically treated edible salt).

In this regard, Punjab Food Authority Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said that teams have sealed total 17 school’s canteens in a whole day activity, among 8 in Lahore Zone, 5 in Rawalpindi Zone and 4 in Multan Zone during the action. Whereas teams have also imposed a heavy fine on 168 canteens and served warning notices on 279.

She said that FSTs have conducted thousands of follow up visits among schools located across Punjab for rechecking that schools are strictly following a ban on carbonated drinks or not. She further said that only those products can be put on sale in school canteens which falls in Green and Yellow category list of PFA. She said that parents should prefer to give a healthy lunch box before going children schools instead of giving money.

ADG Operations further said that action is being taken against violators as per law and no one will be tolerated on the violation of regulations.

Rafia has appealed parents, students and faculty members of educational institutions to report them in case of observed any violation and food-related issues. An awareness campaign has been started to cognizant masses especially parents and children about “Safe and Hearty food”, she added.