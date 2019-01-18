PFA continue checking drive against local hotels, dhaba

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has carried out a special checking drive against local hotels and dhaba, located at surrounding of industrial areas in Punjab. The drive was held on the directions PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

According to details, food safety teams have visited 185 food points among 35 eateries punished with heavy fine tickets.

The teams also warned 143 food outlets, asking them to improve hygienic condition. Out of 185, provincial food regulatory body examined 96 local food joints in Lahore Zone, 74 points in Rawalpindi and 42 in South Punjab.

DG Muhammad Usman said that the purpose of the inspection was to ensure the provision of safe food for workers and commuters by thoroughly checking the food quality, hygiene issues, and other food safety measures. He said that on daily basis thousands of workers approached on local canteens to beat hunger.

He further said that PFA is utilizing all available resources and taking a step towards completing the Healthy Punjab Mission. We can decrease the burden of food-related issues and diseases if we ensure the presence of quality food at food points, he mentioned.

He further said that officials have imposed around 0.2million fine on 35 food business operators over non-compliance with authority and food hygiene issues.

He further said that teams also witnessed poor storage system, the presence of expired products and loose spices. PFA have applied online license to 18 small hotels for bringing them in the regime of licensing.

