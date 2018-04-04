PFA closes down 17 ice plants

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has closed down 17 ice plants in across the province during a special raid conducted against them after completing a given deadline. PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal has briefed about operation activities said that food safety teams have visited 128 ice factories and served 111 warning notices for improving the standards as per Food laws and regulations. PFA’s watchdogs also directed factories for keeping neat and clean the production areas from any germs and insects as well ensure the presence of reverse osmosis filter system in factories.

Authority has sealed four ice plants in Lahore division, three in Faisalabad and two each in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan and DG Khan over found sanitation issues. He said that polluted water and rusted equipment was being used in the preparation of ice blocks. He said that substandard ice becomes a cause of diseases like disturbances, hepatitis, cholera and others. Added that, people should avoid unhygienic food because of most of containing unhealthy ingredients, which are not food for the body. The use of ice increased in summer as usual while some black-sheep starts to plays with the prestigious lives of people by using harmful components in the preparing of ice just in lure of money. PFA will not spare anyone, He mentioned.

On the other hand, PFA has sealed 7 food businesses and imposed fine of Rs489000 on more than 45 food points over failed to maintain the hygienic working environment.