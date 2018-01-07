PFA carries operations to end adulteration

Rawalpindi

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi District on the directives of Director General (DG) PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal has constituted teams to conduct raids in double shifts.

According to details the authority in its recent operations has seized 1600 hundred kilograms spurious butter, sealed 11 water filtration plants and 29 food outlets whereas 67 were issued notices.

The PFA teams have also discarded the apprehended artificial butter, 1170 kg Banaspati ghee and 600 liters unhygienic milk.

DG PFA Noor ul Amin Mengal said the water safety teams of the Authority have collected samples from WASA and more than 100 other water purification plants. He said the water safety teams had issued instructions to the water filtration plants but after no implementation their production was blocked.

He said a large amount of expired food items including ghee, spices, chocolates, juices, vinegar and others have been seized from a super store here. The expired dates were forged and changed by the retailer; however, the investigation is underway.—APP